Daesh terrorists stashed explosives in a bookshop, a counterterrorism operation against the terrorist group revealed Tuesday.

On Nov. 8, two separate operations targeting Daesh suspects were carried out in the southern province of Adana, during which 500 grams (1 pound) of explosives were seized. Security forces reported on Tuesday that the explosives were seized from a bookshop belonging to one of the 19 suspects that were detained during the operation.

The suspect, named Salih K, hid explosives that were a mixture of TNT and RDX.

It was revealed that the bookshop was also used to host the terrorist group's meetings.

Apart from the explosives, two shotguns and documents belonging to the terrorist group were also seized.

The documents included the group's plans for future terrorist attacks, including schemes to take senior officials, deputies, businesspeople and tourists hostage, organized attacks on police and attacks on strategic locations.

Documents confiscated during the raids also revealed that the terrorists were planning to carry out an attack on the U.S. Incirlik Air Base in the city.

The suspects had been carrying out activities on behalf of Daesh, including torturing individuals they believed insulted religious values.

In September, Turkish police detained the terrorist group’s top figure in the country, Mahmut Özden, considered Daesh's “Turkey emir,” in Adana.

Although the terrorist group has been largely defeated in Iraq and Syria, its presence still poses a threat, as individuals following its ideology encourage others to carry out violence.

European analysts have also warned against attacks by Daesh, as isolated plans by individuals not under the watch of intelligence services have become more common.

Turkey recognized Daesh as a terrorist group in 2013, and since then, the country has been attacked numerous times, including 10 suicide bombings, seven bombings and four armed assaults, which have killed 315 people and injured hundreds more. In response, Turkey launched military and police operations both inside and outside the country, capturing top Daesh members in counterterrorism efforts at home and in Syria.