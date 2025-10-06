The PKK/YPG terrorist group, operating under the name Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), launched an artillery attack on civilian-populated areas in northern Syria’s Aleppo province on Sunday, prompting a swift response from the Syrian army, local media reported.

According to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), the terrorists targeted the villages of Humayma and al-Keyta in the Deir Hafir region, causing panic among residents. The Syrian army retaliated by striking the group’s locations in the area.

The attack marks yet another violation of the March 10 agreement between the Syrian Presidency and the SDF, which aimed to integrate the group into state institutions and reaffirm the country’s territorial unity and stability.

Despite efforts to end hostilities, the SDF has reportedly violated the accord several times.

On the other hand, following the retaliatory actions of the Syrian Army against the SDF, the terrorist group alleged that the Syrian army attacked a civilian settlement.

The Syrian Defense Ministry denied the claims and remarked that through such accusations, the SDF aims to cover up its crimes against civilians in Syria and weaken the security and stability in the region.

In the statement, it was underlined that the Syrian army responded to the latest attacks by the PKK/YPG in eastern Aleppo and conducted only limited retaliatory strikes, acting with restraint.

Last month, it was reported that the SDF targeted the vicinity of the town of al-Khafsa in the eastern countryside of Aleppo with mortar shells, as well as homes in the village of Al-Kayyariya in the Manbij countryside. One civilian was killed and two others were injured from the same family in the attack.

Tensions have escalated in northern Syria following the ouster of Bashar Assad last December, ending his 24-year rule and the Baath Party’s six-decade dominance. Assad fled to Russia amid mounting public unrest and military defections.

The government, led by President Ahmed al-Sharaa since January, has vowed to reassert control across the country and eliminate remaining terrorist threats. Officials say the latest PKK/YPG assaults underscore ongoing challenges to achieving stability in the region.