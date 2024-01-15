The Turkish defense and foreign ministers on Tuesday will be briefing Parliament on Türkiye’s response to ongoing attacks by the PKK terrorist group, diplomatic sources said Monday.

Yaşar Güler and Hakan Fidan will kick off the General Assembly session and Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş will oversee the speeches on terror attacks, per article 59 of the bylaws.

Party groups will later address the floor and once talks are completed, Kurtulmuş’s office will read out and ratify the memorandum condemning terrorism and reiterating commitment to fighting terror groups.

Türkiye has been striking strategic terrorist targets in northern Iraq for the past three days in retaliation to a PKK attack that killed nine soldiers and injured four others in the Metina district near the Turkish border last Friday.

Turkish strikes hit 54 targets, including military bases, arms depots and logistics warehouses in Iraq, as well as Syria where Ankara combats the PKK’s Syrian offshoot, the YPG.

The PKK has been leading a terrorism campaign against the Turkish state since the 1980s and is responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 civilians.