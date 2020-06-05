Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Önal said Thursday Turkey is the only country in the Global Coalition to Defeat Daesh fighting in close proximity against the terrorist group.

Önal joined a virtual meeting of foreign ministers of the Global Coalition to Defeat Daesh/ISIS Small Group via the internet where he stressed the importance of Ankara's effort in fighting the terrorist group.

Önal said Turkey is the only country that has fought in close proximity against Daesh despite the possibility of suffering losses.

Turkey has always been at the forefront in combating the terror group, he said, drawing attention to the importance of implementing the three-pronged approach proposed in fighting the terror group – including regular sharing of information and intelligence, combating the reasons of the emergence of Daesh and working with legitimate local partners.

He said it is necessary to work with legitimate partners to combat all types of terrorism.

A declaration published after the meeting noted the fight against Daesh should be carried out only in cooperation with legitimate local partners.

It also highlighted the importance of the coalition's continued preparedness against all forms and varieties of terrorism.

Önal said unlike Khalifa Haftar – the putschist leader of the illegitimate armed forces in eastern Libya – and his militia, Turkey is engaged in efforts to establish peace and stability in Libya at the invitation of the internationally recognized government and in accordance with the U.N. Security Council's decisions.