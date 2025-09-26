The Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office's Terrorism Crimes Investigation Bureau on Friday issued detention warrants for 10 suspects as part of its investigation into the secret structure of the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) within the Foreign Ministry.

According to a statement from the Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, the coordinated efforts of a unit established within the Foreign Ministry and law enforcement agencies have identified 10 suspects, four of whom are active and six of whom have been dismissed, based on operational and sequential call records from payphones and landlines, as well as statements.

It was reported that simultaneous operations are underway in six provinces, led by teams from the Ankara Provincial Police Department's Counter-Terrorism Branch to arrest the suspects.

FETÖ, led by U.S.-based cleric Fetullah Gülen, who died last October, orchestrated the July 15, 2016 coup attempt in Türkiye that killed 252 people and injured nearly 2,700.

Along with the 2016 coup attempt, FETÖ is also accused of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

Türkiye has targeted the terrorist group's active members and sleeper cells nonstop, and its influence has been much reduced since 2016. However, the group maintains a vast network, including infiltrators suspected of still operating within Turkish institutions.

FETÖ backers in army ranks and civil institutions have disguised their loyalty, as operations and investigations have indicated since the 2016 coup attempt. FETÖ is implicated in a string of cases related to its plots to imprison its critics, money laundering, fraud and forgery.

The terrorist group faces operations almost daily as investigators still try to unravel its massive network of infiltrators everywhere. In 2024 alone, police apprehended hundreds of FETÖ suspects across the country, including fugitives on western borders trying to flee to Europe.