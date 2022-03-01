Parents protesting their children's abduction by the PKK terrorist organization outside the People's Democratic Party (HDP) headquarters in southeastern Diyarbakır province continued their demonstration for the 910th day on Tuesday.

Families in Diyarbakır have camped out for 910 days, since Sept. 3, 2019, outside the Diyarbakır office of the HDP, a party the Turkish government says has links with the PKK.

Some of the families whose children were abducted by the terrorists issued a statement to make their voices heard.

Esmer Koç, who held the sit-in for her daughter Zübeyde, said that her only wish was to be reunited with her child. Stating that she hasn't heard from his daughter for nine years, Koç said she misses her daughter very much.

"I don't know if she is alive or not. I want my daughter back. My daughter is hearing-impaired. It's a shame for our young people. They should bring our children now. I want my daughter," said Koç, adding that she's been in pain since her daughter disappeared.

Joining the protest for her son, Abdullah Demir said that he has been searching for his son for six years.

Expressing that they gain hope with every child that comes home, Demir said, "35 children have surrendered."

"You too, come and end this longing. We are waiting for you," said Demir, calling on his son to come back.

Both parents called on their children to escape the terrorist group and surrender to Turkish security forces.

Families have not given up their posts despite difficult conditions, at times being threatened or ridiculed by HDP officials and those with links to the PKK terrorist organization. The protest continued despite the coronavirus pandemic, with the families taking the necessary precautions.

A significant number of suspected terrorists have begun to flee the PKK and surrender, but many terrorists lack the courage to leave the group out of fear of severe punishment if caught.

The HDP, long facing public scrutiny and judicial probes over its ties to the PKK, is under pressure from the growing civilian movement. Various groups from around Turkey have supported the Kurdish mothers in their cause, with many paying visits to the protests to show their solidarity.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.