The families protesting in front of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) headquarters in southeastern Diyarbakır province called on their children abducted by the PKK to surrender as Bayram approaches.

The families have been continuing their protests for 1,325 days so far.

Still holding her son’s photo in her hands, mother Rahime Taşçı called on her child, saying: “Faruk, I am waiting here for you. Come and surrender to the security forces. I could not enjoy Bayram for 10 years without you.”

Similarly, father Süleyman Aydın voiced that he would not give up until rejoining his son Özkan.

“The whole world has heard our cry except for the HDP. We want our children. We will continue our struggle,” Aydın added.

The protest started when Hacire Akar turned up at the doorstep of the HDP’s Diyarbakır office one night, demanding to be reunited with her son. Akar’s son Mehmet returned home on Aug. 24, 2019, giving hope to other families. A week later, on Sept. 3, 2019, families inspired by Akar staged a collective sit-in protest.

Demonstrations have since spread to other provinces, including Van, Muş, Şırnak and Hakkari.

Families have not given up their posts despite difficult conditions, at times being threatened or ridiculed by the HDP officials and those with links to the PKK terrorist organization. The protests continued despite the coronavirus pandemic, with the families taking the necessary precautions.

A significant number of suspected terrorists have begun to flee the PKK and surrender, but many terrorists lack the courage to leave the group out of fear of severe punishment if caught.