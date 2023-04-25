Turkish security forces launched raids in 21 provinces against the PKK terrorist group and the KCK, an umbrella body of PKK affiliates, and detained 110 suspects Tuesday.

Based in southeastern Diyarbakır, the operations come on the eve of general elections where a party linked to the terrorist group competes.

The Chief Prosecutor’s Office in Diyarbakır ordered the arrests after an investigation into the PKK/KCK’s efforts for revival after counterterrorism operations in the region trumped its clout.

Among the detained suspects were organizers of some 60 riots perpetrated in the region by the PKK supporters since 2017, people serving in media affiliated with the terrorist group, those involved in online propaganda, financiers of the group, lawyers and administrators of associations suspected of having ties to the PKK/KCK.

Police also detained people suspected of involvement in the abduction of children for recruitment by the PKK, including the children of four women protesting abductions in Diyarbakır.

The women were among dozens who launched the landmark protest in 2016 in front of Diyarbakır offices of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), known for its ties to the terrorist group.

The HDP was among those denouncing the detentions, with a lawmaker from the party saying members of his party were among those detained.