The meeting between Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party’s (DEM Party) delegation took place in a constructive atmosphere, according to a statement released by the party on Thursday.

The delegation, led by Sırrı Süreyya Önder and Pervin Buldan, focused on the significance of the current stage of the process and discussed the next steps to be taken.

It was emphasized that a period free of violence and conflict – where democratic and political spheres are strengthened – holds vital importance for the country, its citizens, and the broader region.

The statement said the DEM Party delegation and the party would continue their efforts with "even stronger resolve and care" to realize the call for peace and a democratic society in the upcoming period.

"At this point, we are honored to share with the public that we are more hopeful today than we were yesterday. We express our gratitude to all political parties and segments of society who have contributed to the process so far – whether through their suggestions, warnings, or criticisms,” the statement said.

PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan, in late February, called on his group to lay down arms and dissolve in what would mark the end of more than four decades of the PKK’s campaign of terrorism targeting Türkiye.

The terror-free Türkiye initiative was launched last year by government ally Devlet Bahçeli. The DEM Party was a messenger for Öcalan in talks to realize the initiative. The PKK is expected to hold a "congress" this spring to announce its full compliance with Öcalan's call.

However, the terrorist group has set conditions, including Öcalan's release.

Ankara has so far rejected the demands, including the unilateral cease-fire announced by the group.

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the European Union, has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, infants and the elderly.