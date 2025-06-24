The European Union’s law enforcement agency issued its latest report on trends in terrorism on Tuesday and revealed the PKK terrorist group has maintained its “significant presence” across the EU.

The report says the group engaged in political advocacy, fundraising, recruitment and propaganda dissemination.

The PKK, which has killed thousands of people since the 1980s across Türkiye, is designated as a terrorist group by the EU, although its supporters enjoyed free rein on the continent to the chagrin of Ankara.

The Europol report said that in 2024, the group continued to leverage its networks to sustain operations and influence the Kurdish diaspora. The PKK claims to fight for a self-styled Kurdish state in southeastern Türkiye.

The report notes that the group blended legal and illegal methods for financial and recruitment efforts. “The PKK operates through various front organizations and advocacy groups across Europe, lobbying for political recognition and the removal of its terrorist designation. Kurdish Democratic Centres (CDKs) serve as key hubs for PKK activities, organizing demonstrations, cultural events and conferences to promote its political struggle, while simultaneously facilitating recruitment and ideological indoctrination,” the report said.

The PKK nowadays appears engaged in the terror-free Türkiye initiative launched by Devlet Bahçeli, an ally of the Turkish government. Last May, the group announced it would heed the call of its jailed leader Abdullah Öcalan and dissolve itself. The dissolution will largely involve terrorists hiding in Iraq, especially senior leadership. However, the future of the PKK’s Syria wing, YPG, and its supporters in Europe remains unclear for now, as the former did not openly respond to the dissolution declaration.

The Europol report says PKK recruits undergo training in Europe before their transfer to “military camps” in northern Syria, where the YPG is active, and in Iraq. “Fundraising remained a cornerstone of the PKK's operations in Europe, through voluntary and coerced donations, membership fees and fundraising events. The annual "Kampanya" donation generates substantial revenue, with estimates indicating that the PKK raises over 30 million euros ($34.77 million) across Europe each year. These funds support media operations, logistical infrastructure and armed activities,” the report said.

According to the report, the PKK also continued to engage in illicit financial practices such as money laundering, extortion and fraud.

“Business owners within Kurdish communities are often pressured into contributing financial support, while underground gambling networks and fraudulent humanitarian donations further supplement PKK finances. The PKK's extensive propaganda network to maintain support and mobilize its base also continued throughout 2024. Kurdish-language media outlets, social media platforms and print publications serve as key tools in disseminating PKK ideology,” the report concluded.