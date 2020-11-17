A Kurdish family that has been protesting against the PKK for over a year now, accusing the group of kidnapping their child, received death threats from the terrorist group Sunday.

The Biçer family has been participating in the sit-in protests in front of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) headquarters in southeastern Diyarbakır province, demanding their abducted child Mustafa back from the PKK terrorist group.

However, the demands of the family have not only been left unanswered by the terrorist group but the family has also faced other threats in the form of insults and harassments.

The latest act of aggression took place Sunday when a folded piece of paper with "death to you all" written on it was thrown near the window of the family's house.

The family said Tuesday they have filed a complaint about the issue and the security forces are taking necessary measures to protect them from any further terrorist aggression.

The mother, Ayşegül Biçer, said that the threats from the terrorist group have reached a new level in an attempt to damage their determination to get their son back.

"We are not afraid. If we were afraid, we would leave the protest on its first day," she said.

When they received the death threat, the Biçer family was marking the third anniversary of their son's kidnapping, which took place on Ayşegül's birthday.

Ayşegül said, "My only wish is to be reunited with my son, seeing his face one more time and hugging him."

Several families have been holding a demonstration in front of the HDP's main headquarters in Diyarbakır for over a year, as they state the party has been supporting PKK terrorists in recruiting and kidnapping youth.

The sit-in protests by the Kurdish parents and families are seen as a reaction against the outlawed PKK, a terrorist group that has abducted and recruited their children, as well as the HDP, a political party that many of these families view as being in league with the PKK.

The HDP has drawn much ire from the public for transferring taxpayer money and funds to the PKK, a globally recognized terrorist group. HDP mayors and local officials have been found to have misused funds in support of the terrorist group and to have provided jobs to PKK sympathizers.