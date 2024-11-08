The funeral of the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) leader Fetullah Gülen was conducted in line with Protestant customs and traditions, even though the deceased had claimed to lead a Muslim community of followers.

Security sources noted that Gülen’s funeral was secretly conducted by the Allentown, Pennsylvania-based Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes.

Senior FETÖ members put pressure on the funeral services provider to keep details of the funeral private. Instead of choosing one of many Muslim funeral service providers, FETÖ opted for a Protestant company, which did not list the name of Gülen on Oct. 24, when he was buried.

Sources noted that FETÖ also opted for one of the most expensive coffins and he was buried with the coffin, against the Islamic traditions.

Gülen, who died last month, ran a global network of terrorists and its close circle is formed by “families,” members with blood relations to each other and by marriage.

He was buried on the grounds of his residence in Saylorsburg, Pennsylvania.

Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, in Türkiye in which 252 people were killed and 2,734 wounded. Ankara also accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

The FETÖ ringleader had been living in a vast compound in Pennsylvania since 1999 and from there he ran the terrorist organization, which had a sprawling network of schools, charities and business institutions on every continent. FETÖ’s influence has been much reduced since 2016 and its schools now only mainly operate in Germany, Nigeria, South Africa and the United States.

Turkish leaders had long sought his extradition after the coup attempt, but U.S. judicial officials did not approve it.