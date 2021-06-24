A group that includes members of the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) has formed a platform called the ‘Turkish Democracy Project’ to engage in anti-Turkey propaganda.

FETÖ members are known to frequently create NGOs that they can use to disseminate anti-Turkey rhetoric.

The aim of the organization is allegedly to respond “to Turkey’s recent turn away from democracy and toward authoritarianism.”

Members of the organization include former U.S. national security adviser John Bolton, Jeb Bush – the brother of former U.S. President George W. Bush – as well as Italy’s former Foreign Minister Sant’Agata.

Furthermore, Aykan Erdemir and Süleyman Özeren, FETÖ members who have outstanding arrest warrants for being part of the 2016 failed coup attempt in Turkey, are also part of the project.