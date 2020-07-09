Five PKK terrorists have surrendered to security forces in southeastern Turkey, officials said on Thursday.

The terrorists, who fled from PKK terrorist camps in northern Iraq, turned themselves in at the Habur Customs Gate in Silopi, Şırnak province, and were taken to the local police department.

In a written statement, the Interior Ministry said the terrorists surrendered as a result of the persuasion efforts of the Turkish National Police's counterterrorism and intelligence departments.

With the latest addition, the number of terrorists who have been persuaded to surrender since the beginning of this year has risen to 100, the statement said.

Efforts are ongoing to ensure the further surrender of terror group members, it added.

The PKK often uses northern Iraq, just across the Turkish border, to stage attacks in Turkey.

In recent years, Turkey has seen record numbers of PKK terrorists giving themselves up in the face of determined Turkish counterterrorism efforts.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and European Union, has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.