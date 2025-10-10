Turkish security forces in the southeastern province of Mardin captured a fugitive convicted of being a member of the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), authorities said on Friday.

According to a statement by the provincial police department, anti-terror units in the Nusaybin district carried out operations targeting wanted suspects as part of ongoing efforts against terrorist groups.

During the operation, a man who had been sentenced to six years and three months in prison for “membership in an armed terrorist organization” was located and detained by the Nusaybin Anti-Terrorism Branch (TEM) teams.

Following the necessary legal procedures, the fugitive was transferred to prison.

The operation is part of broader nationwide efforts to locate and apprehend individuals linked to FETÖ, the group behind the 2016 coup attempt in Türkiye that killed 252 people and injured 2,700.

Along with the 2016 coup attempt, FETÖ is also accused of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

In 2024 alone, police apprehended hundreds of FETÖ suspects across the country, including fugitives on western borders trying to flee to Europe. Authorities continue to conduct regular operations across the country to ensure that those convicted or sought on terrorism charges are brought to justice.