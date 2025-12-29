Eight police officers were wounded and three were killed during a counterterrorism operation targeting the Daesh terrorist group in northwestern Türkiye on Monday after the suspects opened fire on security forces, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced the same day.

The clash erupted during a planned police raid in Yalova province, according to a statement by the Yalova Governorate. All injured officers were taken to the hospital, the statement said.

The operation took place in Elmalık village, about 9 kilometers (5.5 miles) from Yalova’s city center, after security forces identified a residence linked to suspected Daesh members. Gunfire broke out when police entered the premises, resulting in injuries to seven police officers during the initial exchange, local media reported.

Police cordoned off the area following the clash, while intermittent gunshots were heard as the operation continued. Special operations units were dispatched from the neighboring province of Bursa to reinforce local teams.

Authorities said security measures and intervention efforts were continuing in a controlled manner with the support of additional forces.

On the other hand, Türkiye’s broadcasting watchdog, the Radio and Television Supreme Council, announced a temporary broadcasting ban related to the operation.

In a statement shared on its NSosyal account, the Radio and Television Supreme Council said: “A temporary broadcasting ban has been imposed regarding the incident that occurred within the scope of the operation carried out against the terrorist group Daesh in our province of Yalova. In this context, it is important that no broadcasts be made other than statements to be issued by official authorities regarding the process. Media service providers are required to act with a sense of responsible broadcasting within the framework of the relevant legislation.”

The Yalova Governorate also announced that education was suspended today at five schools located in the area.

During a press briefing, Yerlikaya also said six militants were killed in the ensuing clash and that the operation had been completed.

Most recently, Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT) captured another suspected Daesh member who was allegedly preparing an attack on New Year’s celebrations, security sources said last week.

The suspect, identified as Ibrahim Burtakuçin, was captured in the eastern Malatya province during a joint operation with the city police.

According to security sources, intelligence work showed Burtakuçin was operating in Türkiye on behalf of the Daesh terrorist group, was in contact with sympathizers at home and abroad, and sought to travel from Türkiye to conflict zones to join the group.

Security forces seized digital materials and banned publications from his home, including Daesh software, images of the group’s flag, audio files used to promote suicide attacks, and photos and videos of Daesh members and leaders.

Türkiye considers the Daesh terrorist group one of the biggest threats to the country’s security and peace, as the group faces nationwide raids continually.

Türkiye was one of the first countries to declare it a terrorist group in 2013. In December last year, Turkish security forces detained 32 suspects over alleged links with Daesh who were planning attacks on churches and synagogues, as well as the Iraqi Embassy.

Terrorists from Daesh and other groups, such as the PKK and its Syrian wing, the YPG, rely on a network of members and supporters in Türkiye and abroad.