A terrorist arrested in counterterrorism operations in Türkiye’s southeastern Diyarbakır province confessed that he received training at the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) headquarters before heading to join the PKK terrorist group.

“We received PKK training at the HDP district headquarters so that we could join the PKK,” the terrorist, identified as Osman Akgündüz, said in his testimony, according to broadcaster CNN Türk.

The terrorist was one of 26 suspects detained in operations in Diyarbakır and Şanlıurfa provinces. Twenty-three of the suspects, including HDP Suruç District co-Chair Yaşar Gündüzalp, were later arrested by the court.

Akgündüz noted that youth from all across Türkiye stayed at the HDP headquarters during the Kobani riots.

“Ten friends and I stayed at HDP’s Suruç district headquarters for two days (during the riots). We received training then went to join the terrorists,” he said, in response to a police question on who motivated and trained them to go to Mount Qandil to join the PKK. The detained terrorists also identified HDP Suruç District co-Chair Gündüzalp and Democratic Regions Party (DBP) Suruç District Chair Rojda Binici as the trainers.

Other PKK terrorists had also confessed to the HDP's involvement during the riots.

In the events that would become known as the Oct. 6-7 Kobani riots, 31 people were killed and some 350 others were injured in clashes between pro-PKK and conservative Kurdish groups and security forces throughout Türkiye, especially in the southeast.

The HDP has often come under fire for transferring taxpayers' money and funds to the PKK. HDP mayors and local officials have been found guilty of misusing funds to support the PKK and provide jobs to the terrorist group’s sympathizers.

Parents of terrorists who joined the PKK have been holding protests in various provinces across the country. The protests started when mother Hacire Akar turned up at the doorstep of the HDP’s Diyarbakır office one night, demanding to be reunited with her son. Akar’s son Mehmet returned home on Aug. 24, 2019, giving hope to other families.