At least four PKK terrorists, including an alleged high-ranking member of the terror group, were killed in Turkey's southern Hatay province, the Interior Ministry said Thursday.

As part of Operation Lightning-5, provincial gendarmerie forces carried out an operation in Hatay, a ministry statement said.

Hüseyin Acar, one of the terrorists killed in the operation, was a senior member of the PKK terror group and was in the blue category of the Interior Ministry's wanted list.

Turkey's wanted list is divided into five color-coded categories, with red as the most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange and gray.

Turkish security forces regularly conduct counterterrorism operations in the eastern and southeastern provinces of Turkey where the PKK has attempted to establish a strong presence and bases. The TSK also carries out cross-border operations in northern Iraq, a region where PKK terrorists have hideouts and bases from which to carry out attacks in Turkey.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women and children.