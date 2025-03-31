The Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) hosted a delegation of the Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) for Ramadan Bayram, also known as Eid al-Fitr, greetings for the first time on Monday, following a new initiative to achieve a terror-free Türkiye.

The DEM Party delegation, which came to the MHP Headquarters in Ankara, was hosted by the delegation consisting of MHP Deputy Chairperson Zühal Topcu, Politics and Leadership School Coordinator and MYK member Turan Şahin and MYK member Özmen Alp Giray Erdemir.

“Important steps have been taken with the call of our chairperson, which changed political history in Türkiye. We entered a significant process which will hopefully continue to achieve a terror-free Türkiye and a terror-free Middle East,” Topcu said.

DEM speaker Ayşegül Doğan said, “After the call made on Feb. 27, we need to do everything we can for this historic opportunity. This is an issue that we need to prioritize above all political interests. We are talking about social peace and the construction of Turkish democracy.”

While saying that peace is not easy to achieve, Doğan underlined that Türkiye has significant experience on the issue.

On the other side, MHP Chair Devlet Bahçeli said: “Türkiye has entered a period in which national unity will be strengthened and peace and tranquility will become permanent. A new political and social life is emerging in the country.”

In an article published in the Türkgün newspaper, Bahçeli called on everyone to contribute to the PKK peace process.

“A terror-free Türkiye will enable the country to attain a new political and social life in peace."

He said that the people are hopeful about the process and that it is in the hands of political parties to get the desired results. Still, he warned that there are and will be actors who aim to harm the process.

“The groups that derive benefits from terror and the evil of separatism are in a race to infect the process.”