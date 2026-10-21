Iraq is coordinating closely with Türkiye to remove the PKK terrorist organization from its territory, a government spokesperson said, pledging that Iraqi soil would never be used to threaten neighboring countries.

Iraqi government spokesperson Haider Abboudi told the country's official INA news agency that Baghdad was maintaining high-level coordination with Ankara to resolve the PKK issue and ensure the terrorist group's removal from Iraq.

Abboudi stressed that Iraq would not allow its territory to serve as a base for threats against neighboring states, dismissing allegations that Yemen's Houthi movement maintains headquarters in the country.

He also said Baghdad was working closely with Tehran to address the presence of armed Iranian Kurdish groups in Iraq, with the two countries establishing a joint committee to coordinate efforts.

Addressing bilateral trade with Iran, Abboudi said the Sheib border crossing was not yet technically ready for operations, but commercial exchanges continued through other crossings.

The PKK, designated a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the European Union, has maintained a presence in northern Iraq for decades, using the mountainous region as a base for attacks against Türkiye.