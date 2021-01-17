Iraqi Daesh terrorist Nasir H., a member of the terrorist group's aid defense branch in Syria, was arrested in southern Adana province on Sunday.

On Jan.12, six foreign Daesh suspects, including three who were Iraqis, were detained during a counterterrorism operation conducted jointly by Fight Against Terrorism (TEM) and National Intelligence Organization (MIT). Nasir H. was one of the three Iraqis. While five of the suspects were deported, Nasir H. was arrested.

According to reports, Nasir H. responded to Daesh's call for a so-called "crusade" and moved to Syria illegally. Joining the terrorist group's camps there, he received training on weapons and bombs. He also participated in conflicts in the region and used long-barreled weapons. Taking part in the group's so-called air-defense branch in Syria, Nasir H. used anti-aircraft weapons as well.

As the group was decidedly defeated in Syria, Nasir H. recently entered Turkey illegally with the fake name of "Abu Aisha Difa." Settling in Adana, he is reported to still have the potential to engage in terrorist activities and is waiting for further instructions from Daesh.

Although the terrorist group has been largely defeated in Iraq and Syria, its presence still poses a threat, as individuals following its ideology encourage others to carry out violence.

European analysts have also warned against attacks by Daesh, as attacks by isolated individuals not under the watch of intelligence services have become more common.

Turkey recognized Daesh as a terrorist group in 2013, and since then, the country has been attacked numerous times, including 10 suicide bombings, seven bombings and four armed assaults, which have killed 315 people and injured hundreds more. In response, Turkey launched military and police operations both inside and outside the country, capturing top Daesh members in counterterrorism efforts at home and in Syria.