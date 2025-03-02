The PKK terrorist group has the ball in its court after the “call of the century” by its jailed leader Abdullah Öcalan to lay down arms and dissolve earlier this week. The group appears to be accommodating the call, at least partially, as it pledged to stop the attacks targeting Türkiye by declaring a “cease-fire.” For President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, it is the only option the PKK has, as he warned that Ankara’s “iron fist” was ready in case the group failed to disband.

In his second comment on Öcalan’s call made on Thursday, Erdoğan said Türkiye always valued “talks and compromise” in resolving problems.”

“We will keep valuing mutual respect, tolerance and dialogue instead of hate speech, fights and tension but if the hand we extended is left hanging or bitten, we have our iron fist ready,” Erdoğan said, without clearly referring to the matter. He was speaking at a dinner he hosted at the presidential office in Istanbul for families of victims of PKK terrorism.

The PKK said in a statement that they would heed the call by Öcalan though there appeared to be a set of conditions. The group’s “executive committee,” quoted by a pro-PKK media outlet, said they declared a cease-fire starting Saturday “to pave the way for call for peace and democratic society.”

"We agree with the content of the call as it is and we say that we will follow and implement it," the committee based in northern Iraq said. "None of our forces will take armed action unless attacked," it added.

The PKK, designated a terrorist group by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union, has mounted a campaign of violence since 1984 to carve out autonomy for the Kurdish community. The group saw both support and strict opposition from the Kurds it claimed to fight for. Some joined the PKK, while others sided with Türkiye, even forming “village guard” forces to fight terrorists actively.

Since Öcalan was captured in Kenya and jailed in 1999, there have been various attempts to end the PKK terrorism that claimed more than 40,000 lives over decades. The attempts are now broadly called the “reconciliation process,” which have been carried out both in secrecy and publicly through politicians close to the group and state representatives. The process failed sometime in 2015 after the PKK ended its unilateral “cease-fire” back then while Türkiye, in response, escalated counterterrorism operations.

Counterterrorism operations were also expanded in scope and saw more airstrikes, ground offensives and other military action in Türkiye, Iraq and Syria, three countries with a substantial presence of terrorists.

The new “terror-free Türkiye” initiative was launched last year by an unlikely name: Devlet Bahçeli, leader of Nationalist Movement Party (MHP). Risking political support, Bahçeli urged the government to pave the way to allow Öcalan to make a call to his terrorist group to dissolve itself. He also courted representatives of the Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party), to which he has been openly hostile in the past for the latter’s links to the terrorist group.

As part of the People’s Alliance led by Erdoğan’s Justice and Development Party (AK Party), Bahçeli ultimately won the support of even staunch opponents of the initiative. The government responded to Bahçeli’s call by allowing meetings of a DEM Party delegation with Öcalan at the island prison where he was held.

After several meetings with Öcalan, the DEM Party relayed his appeal, which they branded as the “call of the century,” for the PKK to lay down its weapons and convene a congress to announce the group’s dissolution.

The PKK said on Saturday it was ready to convene a congress as Öcalan wanted, but "for this to happen, a suitable secure environment must be created" and Öcalan "must personally direct and lead it for the success of the congress." The group also said Öcalan's prison conditions must be eased, adding he "must be able to live and work in physical freedom and be able to establish unhindered relationships with anyone he wants." It is unclear whether Öcalan would be allowed to “direct” the congress as the Justice Ministry did not even allow a video message by Öcalan for his call.

A report by Sabah newspaper says the government was ready to clarify its road map in the terror-free Türkiye initiative after Öcalan’s call. It says the focus on the road map will depend on the steps the terrorist group takes.

The report cites a waiting period of up to five months to see how the PKK responds to the call. The activities of the group’s subsidiaries in Europe and other countries will also be monitored to determine whether they comply with the call.

The next stage will likely be launched in late June and according to Sabah, Öcalan will be allowed more visits to shape the path to disarmament.

Only after the official declaration of dissolution by the PKK will Turkish authorities begin a process on technical details, such as the fate of weapons the group has and how they would be collected. The process will also include discussions on the future of PKK members.

At a later stage, the government will ensure the continuation of the process through Parliament and under the name of “democratic transformation.” Regulations, legal amendments and a new counterterrorism bill will likely be drafted by Parliament to further the process.

Promises should be kept

Erdoğan on Saturday, emphasized the importance of dialogue, respect and compromise in resolving issues but warned that Türkiye would not hesitate to take a firm stance if necessary.

He reiterated Türkiye's determination in the fight against terrorism, both within its borders and beyond.

"Türkiye is one of the most powerful and capable countries in the world regarding counterterrorism. If promises made to us are not kept, if efforts are made to stall or deceive us with superficial changes, we will not be responsible for the consequences. Our ongoing operations will continue until the last terrorist is eliminated, even if it means leaving no stone unturned," he declared.

He added that Türkiye remains focused on its own priorities, stating: "We implement policies that change the course of history based on our own agenda, without being trapped by the agendas of others. Every step we take is for the future of Türkiye and its people. Everything we do is to ensure our nation's progress, to break free from the chains that hinder our economic, political and social advancement."

Erdoğan noted that the initiative to eradicate terrorism had been widely accepted by both the public and the political sphere.

"With the exception of some marginal groups, the terror-free Türkiye initiative has been embraced and supported by the majority of the nation and political actors. We see this as a significant achievement for our country. Over the past 22 years, we have made great strides in education, health care, justice, security, transportation, energy, industry and agriculture. Now, we are on the verge of completely eradicating terrorism within our borders. In this new phase, we aim to dismantle terrorist structures beyond our borders as well, ensuring that the 'Century of Türkiye' is an era of democracy, law, prosperity, development and, above all, unity," he said.

He vowed that those attempting to weaken Türkiye through external forces would fail, saying: "Those who seek to subjugate Türkiye through chaos and conflict will be disappointed. When we fully realize our vision of a terror-free Türkiye, no one can stand in our way."

Analysts say the process would be beneficial for Türkiye and also for Syria, where strongman Bashar Assad was ousted late last year after a long and bloody civil war.

"A deal with the PKK is likely to make it easier to reunify and establish a more stable Syria," Anthony Skinner, director of research at Marlow Global, told Agence France-Presse (AFP).

"This is a key objective for the Turkish government, which has had to contend with the ongoing threat of cross-border mass migration and terrorism," he said.

The Turkish army, which has troops deployed in northern Syria, regularly carries out strikes on areas controlled by the YPG, the Syrian wing of the PKK.

Bayram BalcI, an analyst at the Sciences Po Paris university, said the PKK knew the regional context had changed. YPG members "no longer have the support of Assad, they may no longer have the strong support of the Americans," he said.

"The threat of Daesh still exists, but it is not as strong as before. And then there is also a kind of fatigue," he added, referring to Daesh. U.S. extended military support to the YPG for years under the guise of a joint fight against Daesh, something that angered Ankara, NATO ally of the U.S.

Bahçeli’s remarks

The initiative’s architect, Devlet Bahçeli, had been quiet regarding Öcalan’s call as he still recovers from surgery. He released a lengthy statement on Saturday and hailed the “dawn of terror-free Türkiye in the new century.“We are close to the birth of nationwide calm and security,” he said. “It will benefit everyone that the heads the PKK in Qandil rallied behind Imralı and stood by Feb. 27 call,” he said, referring to fugitive leadership of the PKK in the eponymous mountain in northern Iraq and the island where Öcalan was imprisoned respectively. “Terror-free Türkiye is a goal we can achieve now, not tomorrow,” he added.

Bahçeli stated that political turmoil, armed conflicts, systemic fractures and other emerging distortions are poisoning the atmosphere of peace, tranquility, and security for humanity. He emphasized that the world faces all risks and uncertainties amid a landscape of instability.

Amid this chaotic environment, Bahçeli stressed that a historic opportunity has emerged for Türkiye. He stated: “The insidious schemes of global imperialism have been thwarted by the unparalleled determination of national solidarity. Every individual contributing to the Turkish identity has championed a noble embrace transcending regional, linguistic and cultural differences. Since 1984, the Republic of Türkiye has been fighting the separatist terrorist group PKK." Bahçeli asserted that Türkiye's fight against the PKK is legitimate, legal and justified.

"At last, a dawn free from terrorism is approaching in this new century, and thus, national peace and stability are on the verge of breaking through," he said.

“The PKK has now been called upon by its founding leader to dissolve its organizational structure after 47 years. The idea of achieving results through terrorism is a futile dream,” he said.

He made it clear that any attempt to disrupt or manipulate the Turkish-Kurdish brotherhood will no longer be tolerated, and pursuing such an error would be in vain.

Emphasizing that the call was directed at all components of the terrorist group, he stated: "Compliance and success in this matter will further strengthen Türkiye’s power in the new century, reinforcing our thousand-year-old brotherhood with both agility and resilience."

He also dismissed those questioning "what was given and what was received" for Öcalan to make the call as individuals seeking to disturb the positive climate, arguing that their innocence and sincerity were doubtful.

"Those who fear the PKK's dissolution will soon find their source of exploitation drying up, and Türkiye will embark on a magnificent awakening in the new century," he said.

"By intervening in the plans of countries with interests in our neighboring regions in a timely and prepared manner, we will close the doors to an era surrounded by violence and betrayal once and for all. The principle remains: no concessions in the fight against terrorism. Those too intellectually, emotionally and morally bankrupt to understand that the state does not negotiate will not lure us into their absurd rhetorical traps. The Turkish nation is writing a new chapter in history. In these pages, there will be no place for adversaries of the homeland and the nation,” he said.

Assurances

The initiative is not without its critics, and some opposition parties sought to capitalize on it by claiming that Türkiye betrayed the memory of the thousands killed by PKK.

As he addressed the families of martyrs and veterans on Saturday, Erdoğan said they should trust the government and ignore the provocations.

"I ask you not to be swayed by provocateurs and to continue trusting your state and government. You are well aware of the support we provide to the families of martyrs and veterans, from employment opportunities to education and from financial aid to social benefits. No matter how much we do, we can never fully repay our debt to you,” he stressed.

Erdoğan also emphasized the nation's commitment to honoring fallen soldiers and their families, stating: "Our martyrs were your children and spouses before their sacrifice. Today, they belong to all of us, to our nation. Their families, widows and orphans are entrusted to us and our people. We have always upheld this responsibility with sincerity, and we will continue to cherish both the memory of our martyrs and the values for which they gave their lives."