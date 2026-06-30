Turkish police detained 39 suspected members of the Daesh terrorist group in coordinated raids across Istanbul after investigators alleged they collected money under the guise of religious donations to support the organization, prosecutors said Tuesday.

The operation was carried out under the coordination of the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office by counterterrorism and intelligence units of the Istanbul Police Department as part of an investigation into the group's activities.

Investigators said the suspects gathered in unauthorized associations and prayer halls where they allegedly held religious lectures and discussion sessions promoting Daesh ideology. Authorities said the group collected funds from supporters under the names of fitrah, zakat and charitable donations, and used the venues to recruit followers.

According to prosecutors, the suspects promoted extremist interpretations of religious issues and claimed that Türkiye was not governed according to Islamic principles, alleging that the country's leaders were acting outside Islam.

Prosecutors issued detention warrants for 42 suspects. Police carried out simultaneous raids at 43 locations across Istanbul, including two of the alleged illegal prayer halls.

Thirty-nine suspects were taken into custody, while searches recovered an unlicensed handgun, 50 rounds of ammunition, two knives, a drone and numerous digital devices, prosecutors said.

The investigation is ongoing.