Japan’s parliament has passed a law freezing assets belonging to the terrorist group PKK, according to Turkish media reports on Monday.

The House of Representatives ratified the motion after Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) member Hitoshi Matsubara brought up the PKK’s activities in Japan, pushing for parliament to take action against the people and organizations funding the terrorist group, Turkish media wrote, citing Japanese journalist Ishii Takaaki.

“I believe Japan must be highly wary of various activities international terrorist organizations are carrying out in their own countries. We must carefully watch incidents that take place in any country or region,” Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa was quoted as saying.

Kamikawa was firm that Japan must “follow up” on deterring any possible PKK activity on its soil.

“PKK has been designated as an international terrorist organization subject to measures such as asset freezing per the Law on Freezing of International Terrorist Assets and, therefore, subject to asset freezing in domestic transactions,” the Deputy Police Director said after the bill became law.

Japan is also moving to take additional measures against the PKK’s activities in the country.

The country reaffirmed its designation of the PKK as a terrorist organization last December, with the Public Security Intelligence Agency (PSIA) condemning the group and its actions.

In its nearly 40-year-long terrorist campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including innocent women, children and infants.

It also relies on a vast network of sympathizers and members stationed overseas for both political and financial support, notably including European countries like Germany, France and Belgium, as well as Iraq and Syria.