A Kurdish German mother, who has been protesting her daughter’s abduction by the PKK terrorist group in Berlin, visited Kurdish parents staging a sit-in demonstration in front of the pro-PKK Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) headquarters in Turkey’s Diyarbakır province Wednesday.

Bursting into tears after arriving at the protest site, Maide Türemiş said she came to Turkey to support the parents and also seek their support in bringing her daughter back who joined the terrorists almost two years ago.

Türemiş noted that she had been receiving treatment for cancer and had to pause it to visit the protesting families.

“The Kurdish people here have awakened. The Kurds oppose their children being sacrificed and are now aware that their children are victims,” Türemiş said, adding that none of them want their beloved children to be taken away to be killed.

She continued by saying that all parents have been devastated by their children’s abduction and she has been fighting an aggressive form of cancer.

Türemiş also slammed the PKK supporters in Europe, saying that they have been trying to silence her.

“I know very well that you have been fighting to silence me in Europe, but I will try all means to ensure that my voice is heard in Europe,” Türemiş said, adding that she will strive to let everybody know about the PKK’s real face.

“You tore my heart out and I will not leave without tearing yours out,” she said.

Addressing her daughter with tears in her eyes, Türemiş begged her to come back and support her in her fight against cancer.

“Please come back so we can beat it together,” she said.

Meanwhile, protesting father Süleyman Aydın thanked Türemiş for visiting them, as he said the HDP depends on the PKK. He also urged everyone to come out and support their cause as they mark two years on Sept. 3.

Protests in Diyarbakır outside the office of the HDP started with three mothers who said their children had been forcibly recruited by the terrorists.

A Berlin resident, Türemiş has been trying to find her daughter, Nilüfer, since Nov. 12, when she was kidnapped by the PKK. Yet, all her efforts seem to be in vain as German police refuse to help her.

In late May, she called on Chancellor Angela Merkel to help her and held protests in front of the German chancellery.

Inviting people to stand in solidarity with her, Türemiş said her daughter was influenced by PKK propaganda after she visited a cultural center in Berlin last year. Thereafter, she was forcibly recruited and likely sent to a terrorist camp abroad.

The German government has failed to take any action and Turkish officials have criticized Germany for harboring and supporting PKK terrorists. Turkey has long urged German authorities to take more serious measures against the PKK's activities in the country.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.