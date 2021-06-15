A mother who has been protesting her daughter's abduction by PKK terrorists in Germany visited a sit-in demonstration against the terrorist group in southeastern Turkey.

Maide T, who recently joined the anti-PKK sit-in from Germany, said she decided to visit the protest for her daughter.

She told media outlets that she has been protesting against the terrorist group for 93 days since her daughter was abducted.

She said she is continuing a protest that she started in Europe to support the Diyarbakır mothers and receive their support.

She underlined that the mothers' struggle against the terrorist organization had started in Diyarbakır and that she felt obliged to come and visit the parents. She continued by saying that she hopes more families in Europe will start speaking out against the PKK because it has started abducting Kurdish children in Europe.

Families in Diyarbakır province have been protesting since Sept. 3, 2019, a total of 651 days now, encouraging their children who were abducted or forcibly recruited by the terrorist group to give up their weapons and surrender to Turkish authorities.

Protests in Diyarbakır outside the office of the pro-PKK Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) started with three mothers who said their children had been forcibly recruited by the terrorists.

A Berlin resident, Maide has been trying to find her daughter, Nilüfer, since Nov. 12, when she was kidnapped by the PKK. Yet, all her efforts seem to be in vain as German police refuse to help her.

In late May, she called on Chancellor Angela Merkel to help her and held protests in front of the German chancellery.

Inviting people to stand in solidarity with her, Maide said her daughter was influenced by PKK propaganda after she visited a cultural center in Berlin last year. Thereafter, she was forcibly recruited and likely sent to a terrorist camp abroad.

The German government has failed to take any action and Turkish officials have criticized Germany for harboring and supporting PKK terrorists. Turkey has long urged German authorities to take more serious measures against the PKK's activities in the country.

'PKK cannot be defender of Kurds' rights'

Maide T. said the PKK breached the rights of the Kurdish people.

"Most people in Europe see the PKK as a defender of the rights of Kurds. The PKK cannot be a defender of the rights of Kurds. Now we have to show it to Europe," she said.

"The PKK is taking the lives and property of the Kurds. They take our children, who are our lives. The PKK does not represent the Kurds.

"An army of murderers can't represent us. I never accept that. I'll do whatever I can to save my child," she said, adding that she will not give up her struggle until her daughter's return.

‘Mothers will take their children back'

Ayşegül Biçer, another mother taking part in the protest, said: "We will be the voice of Maide as well."

She underlined that the spread of the protest to Germany's Berlin and Turkey's eastern provinces of Şırnak, Hakkari and Muş as well as the western Izmir province has been a source of great hope for all the protesting mothers.

"I believe mothers can move mountains if they want to. Mothers will resist and fight and take their rightful children back. They will erase the name of the PKK from the face of the earth."

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terror organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.