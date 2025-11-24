A parliamentary delegation visited the Imralı High-Security Prison and met with the PKK terrorist group's jailed ringleader Abdullah Öcalan on Nov. 24, 2025, as part of the Terror-Free Türkiye initiative, the Turkish Parliament Speaker’s Office said Monday.

In a written statement, the Speaker’s Office said the delegation held meetings at the facility and reported positive outcomes regarding “social cohesion, the strengthening of national unity and the constructive advancement of the regional outlook.”

The statement added that the visit contributed to efforts aimed at promoting stability and reinforcing societal solidarity.

The terror-free Türkiye initiative launched by Devlet Bahçeli, chair of government ally Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), took a new turn last week when a group of lawmakers agreed to visit Öcalan in the island prison where he was incarcerated.

It was Bahçeli who urged lawmakers to hold talks with Öcalan in a recent speech and volunteered to go by himself if no one else did. The National Solidarity, Brotherhood and Democracy Committee of Parliament, set up last August to chart a road map for the initiative, approved the call.

Three parties in the committee abstained from the visit. Erdoğan's Justice and Development Party (AK Party), the MHP and pro-PKK Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) sent lawmakers to meet Öcalan.