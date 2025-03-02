The Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli has reportedly held a phone call with Selahattin Demirtaş, the co-chair of now defunct Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP).

The call comes amid a PKK disarmament appeal followed by a cease-fire announcement by the terrorist group.

Bahçeli thanked Demirtaş, who was imprisoned for support to the PKK, for his contributions to the ongoing process, according to CNN Türk.

The conversation is said to have taken place yesterday, though no official confirmation has been provided.

Earlier, Tuncer Bakırhan of the Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party), HDP's political successor, said that Bahçeli contacted him shortly after jailed PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan called for the group’s disarmament and self-dissolution.

In his statement, Öcalan called on the PKK to lay down its arms and dissolve itself, emphasizing the need for peace and democratic engagement.

He acknowledged the role of Bahçeli, the Turkish president, and other political parties in facilitating the process, urging PKK to convene and formally decide on integration with the state and society.

On Saturday, Bahçeli released a written statement affirming the significance of Öcalan’s appeal, describing it as “valuable and important from beginning to end."

He noted that statements from the PKK reinforced this call and expressed optimism for a “terror-free, peaceful, and strong Türkiye."