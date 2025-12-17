Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Deputy Chair Feti Yıldız on Thursday signaled support for extending the mandate of the parliament’s “Terror-Free Türkiye” Commission, saying additional time would be useful as parties move to consolidate their reports into a final framework text.

Speaking to reporters ahead of Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş’s meeting with group deputy chairs from parties represented on the commission, Yıldız said the reporting phase was nearing completion, noting that some parties had yet to submit their assessments. Once all reports are delivered, he said, a special delegation will be formed among parliamentary parties to harmonize the texts and produce a final report within five to six days.

Addressing questions about the commission’s timeline, Yıldız said its current term is close to expiring but emphasized the value of further consultations, adding that extending the duration would be beneficial to ensure a comprehensive outcome.

The process is set to gain further momentum over the weekend, with ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) and DEM Party officials scheduled to meet Saturday at 2 p.m. Previous talks included a Nov. 11 meeting between DEM Party’s Imralı delegation and MHP Chair Devlet Bahçeli, who voiced full support for the remarks made by DEM Party lawmaker Pervin Buldan, while Buldan said the process had entered a second phase requiring a legal framework.