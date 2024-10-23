Turkish officials and politicians strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the headquarters of Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) in the capital Ankara, which killed four people and injured 14 others on Wednesday.

Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz said he strongly condemns the terrorist attack, which he said targets the success of Türkiye in the defense sector.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also condemned the attack, underlining that Türkiye would continue fighting "resolutely against all terrorist elements, both inside and outside the country, and the powers that support them."

"In the upcoming period, we will keep strengthening our national defense capabilities and never allow those targeting Türkiye, along with their proxies, to achieve their ambitions over our country," Fidan said on X.

In another message of condemnation, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's chief advisor Akif Çağatay Kılıç said: "We will not never and ever allow terrorist organizations to disrupt the unity and solidarity of our country, both inside and outside."

Defense Minister Yaşar Güler expressed Ankara's determination in its fight against terrorism.

"We will not rest until the last terrorist is neutralized, and we will avenge this act and their pain in kind. Everyone will see this," Güler told reporters.

Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç condemned the attack and said the Ankara Public Prosecutor’s Office launched an investigation into the attack, which is being carried out by the counterterrorism unit.

Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş said Türkiye would continue to fight terrorists and their supporters with determination until the last terrorist is eliminated. He expressed condolences to the families of the victims, as he said he wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the attack.

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) Spokesman Ömer Çelik strongly condemned the attack, as he said the fight against terrorism would continue with determination.

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) Chairman Özgür Özel condemned the attack, as he condoled with the families of the victims. He continued by saying that he condemns all forms of terrorism.

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Chairman Devlet Bahçeli, who recently came under fire for offering relative freedom to the jailed ringleader of the PKK terrorist group, also condemned the terrorist attack.

“No bloody and treacherous project will last in the face of our national unity and fraternity,” Bahçeli said, adding that actors who mobilize hit men and exploit terrorism as a dark tool will not weaken Türkiye’s resolve against them.

Meanwhile, Good Party (IP) Chairman Müsavat Dervişoğlu also condemned the attack.

“I would like to reiterate once again that we will continue to fight anti-Türkiye terrorists, who threaten the unity, security and the future of our country until our last breath,” he said on X.

The pro-PKK Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) also issued a statement regarding the attack, in a first.

While the party did not condemn the attack, it said it is “deeply sorry” about the attack and shares the pain.

“We have to embrace peace more than ever to ensure that such painful incidents are not repeated in the future,” the party said.

Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır said Türkiye would not take a step back from its national technology move.

“The national technology move and the national defense industry are key to an independent Türkiye,” Kacır said.

Transport Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu also condoled with the families of the victims, as he strongly condemned the terrorist attack.

Four people were killed, 14 others were injured after two terrorists carried out an attack on TAI headquarters in the Kahramankazan district in Ankara on Wednesday.