At least nine civilians were killed and 15 others injured when a missile targeted the town of al-Bab in northern Syria on Friday, according to initial reports from the ground.
Children were among those killed in the attack, which hit a civilian-heavy part of the town. The injured were taken to hospitals by civil defense teams. Hospitals in the region called for the need for all blood groups for the treatment of the injured. There was no immediate claim of responsibility so far.
Türkiye launched Operation Euphrates Shield in northern Syria on Aug. 24, 2016, to eliminate Daesh and other terrorists and help the safe and voluntary return of Syrians to their homes.
The operation lasted 216 days and ended on March 29, 2017. During the operation, more than 2,600 Daesh terrorists were killed and 413 terrorists were eliminated. Jarablus, al-Rai, Dabiq, Qabasin and al-Bab were all liberated from terrorists.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.