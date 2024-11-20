The National Intelligence Organization (MIT) chief Ibrahim Kalın informed the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) about Türkiye’s ongoing counterterrorism operations, security sources said Wednesday.

Kalın met with CHP Chairman Özgür Özel and his delegation at the party headquarters in the capital Ankara.

He shared information about the ongoing efforts against the PKK, the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) and Daesh terrorists and explained MIT’s strategies against the aforementioned terrorist groups. He told the CHP delegation that Türkiye has been striving to obstruct the PKK terrorist group and its offshoot YPG’s efforts to create a “terror corridor” along the Türkiye-Syria border, security sources said.

He also told them that the top intelligence agency is busily working on various issues, including organized crime, cyber espionage, regional conflicts, global threats and more, to protect national security.