The National Intelligence Organization (MIT) captured the PKK terrorist Atilla Çiçek, against whom a red notice was issued, and Hüseyin Yıldırım, one of the so-called responsible members of the PKK, during a counterterrorism operation on the borderline and were brought to Türkiye on Friday.

According to the information received from security sources, Atilla Çiçek, code-named "Lehenk," is facing charges for "destroying the unity of the state and the integrity of the country," and Hüseyin Yıldırım, code-named "Alişer," a member of the PKK terrorist organization in Syria and Iraq.

It was revealed that the terrorist Çiçek was one of the perpetrators of the bomb attack on Sept. 25, 2012, in Tunceli, where seven people, among them six soldiers, were martyred.

In addition, terrorist Çiçek was among the perpetrators of the attack on Aug. 25, 2020, in which two soldiers were martyred in the Doğubayazıt district of Ağrı.

With the military operations organized by MIT in the past weeks, several terrorists have been eliminated in Qamishli, including Muhsin Yağan, code-named "Dijvar-Silopi," so-called administrator of the PKK, and Yusif Mehmud Rebani, code-named "Rezan Cavit," a "provincial head" of the terrorist organization.

For more than 40 years, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States, the United Kingdom, and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful counterterrorism operations across its border in northern Syria and northern Iraq to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).