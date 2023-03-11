Turkish security forces killed a senior PKK terrorist on the red category of the ministry’s wanted list during counterterrorism operations in southeast Türkiye, the Interior Ministry said Saturday.

PKK terrorist Hamiyet Yalçınkaya, who was on the most wanted terrorist list, was one of the seven terrorists killed in an operation carried out by the gendarmerie forces in Şırnak’s Bestler Dereler area on Jan. 22, the ministry said.

Using the code Leyla Amed, the terrorist was in charge of the so-called Botan area.

The Interior Ministry’s wanted list is divided into five color-coded categories, with red as the most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange and gray.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.