Turkish security forces eliminated a top PKK terrorist figure who was on the most-wanted list, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said Thursday.

In a statement on Twitter, Soylu said Turkish security forces crossed another terrorist off the red category of the Interior Ministry’s wanted list by killing PKK terrorist Ismail Sürgeç, codenamed Yılmaz.

The terrorist was allegedly the senior figure responsible for the group’s activities in eastern Tunceli province.

He continued by congratulating Turkish security forces for carrying out another successful operation.

The Interior Ministry's wanted list is divided into five color-coded categories, with red marking the most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange and gray, depending on the sensitivity of their criminal activity.

Turkish security forces regularly conduct counterterrorism operations in the eastern and southeastern provinces of Turkey where the PKK has attempted to establish a strong presence and bases. The TSK also carries out cross-border operations in northern Iraq, a region where PKK terrorists have hideouts and bases from which to carry out attacks in Turkey.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women and children.