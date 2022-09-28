The National Intelligence Organization (MIT) has eliminated a so-called high-ranking PKK terrorist sought under the red category of the Interior Ministry's wanted list.

Responsible for forest fires, Sabah Oğur, code-named “Şilan Emgihan,” was eliminated in an operation in Syria’s Aleppo province, security sources were quoted as saying by Anadolu Agency (AA).

A special team established by MIT conducted a meticulous study at home and abroad to take out senior cadres who took part in the forest fires and terrorist actions in city centers in the recent period.

It was determined that the terrorist took part in acts in Türkiye, Syria and Iraq and also worked within the PKK-linked "Children of Fire Initiative" which is responsible for forest fires. The terrorist's brother, Zahra Oğur, who ordered several terrorist attacks, was also eliminated in 2010.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.