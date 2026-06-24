Turkish authorities have detained 237 people in operations carried out across 42 provinces over the past two weeks as part of an investigation targeting the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), the Interior Ministry said Wednesday.

According to the ministry, the operations were coordinated by public prosecutors and units of the National Police, including intelligence, counterterrorism and anti-smuggling departments. 128 of the suspects were arrested pending trial, while 61 were released under judicial control measures.

Legal proceedings for the remaining suspects are ongoing.

Authorities said that the suspects were active in various branches of the movement, including its financial, student and secretive networks and had maintained communication through pay phones. Some were also accused of providing financial support to the terrorist group.

The FETÖ orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, in Türkiye, in which 252 people were killed and 2,734 were wounded. The group is behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, especially in the military, police and judiciary.

In a separate operation in the central province of Kayseri, police detained a former police chief who had been sentenced to eight years, one month and 15 days in prison for "membership in a terrorist organization," authorities said.

The suspect, identified only by the initials M.A., was taken into custody during a raid on a residence and transferred to prison following legal procedures.