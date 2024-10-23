NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said NATO stands with Türkiye, and strongly condemns terrorism in all its forms, following a terrorist attack on the headquarters of Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) on Wednesday.

"Deeply concerning reports of dead and wounded in Ankara. NATO stands with our Ally Turkey," Rutte said on X.

"We strongly condemn terrorism in all its forms and are monitoring developments closely," Rutte added.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said that four people had been killed and 14 others were wounded in the attack.

He called on the public to rely on statements from official sources for information on the latest developments.

Security forces, firefighters, and paramedics were dispatched to the area.

It was reported that the defense firm's personnel were directed to shelters for security reasons.

The Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office launched an investigation into the terrorist attack targeting the facility.