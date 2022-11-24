Turkish security forces on Thursday launched a new domestic operation against the PKK terrorist organization with the participation of 755 personnel in southeastern Türkiye's Şırnak and Siirt provinces, the Interior Ministry said.

According to a statement released by the Interior Ministry, Operation Eren Blockade Fall-Winter 15 Martyr Gendarmerie Lt. Fatih Berkay Akgün aims to remove the PKK from the country's agenda and eliminate the terrorists believed to be sheltering in the region.

According to the statement, eight caves and two shelters belonging to terrorists were identified during the land surveying activities in the Gabar Mountain region on the first day of the operation and were destroyed.

Türkiye launched the Eren operations last year, dedicating them to Eren Bülbül, a 15-year-old boy killed by the PKK terrorist group on Aug. 11, 2017.

Turkish security forces regularly conduct counterterrorism operations in the eastern and southeastern provinces of Türkiye, where the PKK has attempted to establish a stronghold.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States and European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.