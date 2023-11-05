Another family has joined the protest against the PKK in front of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) headquarters in southeastern Diyarbakır province, which has been ongoing for 1,525 days.

Ziyamet Altunbey joined the sit-in for her son Fırat who was abducted in Istanbul in 2014 at the age of 17.

Saying that she could not contact her son since that day, Altunbey called on him to return and surrender to security forces.

“I want my child from the HDP and PKK. Give me my son. I won't leave here without my child,” the grieving mother said.

Another mother, holding a photo of her son, Güzide Demir, said: “We have been continuing this protest here for about five years. We won't leave here until our children return. The HDP deceived my son, kidnapped him and took him away."

The protest started when Hacire Akar turned up at the doorstep of the HDP’s Diyarbakır office one night, demanding to be reunited with her son. Akar’s son Mehmet returned home on Aug. 24, 2019, giving hope to other families. A week later, on Sept. 3, 2019, families inspired by Akar staged a collective sit-in protest.

Demonstrations have since spread to other provinces, including Van, Muş, Şırnak and Hakkari.

Families have not given up their posts despite challenging conditions, sometimes threatened or ridiculed by the HDP officials and those with links to the PKK terrorist organization. The protests continued despite the coronavirus pandemic, with the families taking the necessary precautions.

Many suspected terrorists have begun to flee the PKK and surrender, but many terrorists lack the courage to leave the group out of fear of severe punishment if caught.

Despite the occasional threats or ridicule from HDP officials and those linked to the PKK, or even the coronavirus pandemic, the group has been standing its ground. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has voiced support for the Diyarbakır mothers many times, arguing that human rights defenders of the West failed to come and visit the families or recognize their struggle.