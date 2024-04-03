President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Ankara is determined to show everyone that there is no place for terrorism in Türkiye’s future.

Speaking at an iftar gathering with police, gendarmerie and coast guard members, Erdoğan reiterated Ankara's determination to root out terrorism.

Erdoğan said that the problem of terrorism is an issue that needs to be taken seriously by all, regardless of their political ideologies, as all terrorist groups, including the PKK, the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) and Daesh, are enemies of the people.

Türkiye renewed its counterterrorism campaign in the past decade after a brief lull. In Iraq, it launched the Claw Sword operation in 2022 to eliminate terrorists hiding in the mountainous regions of northern Iraq. The offensive continues with occasional precision strikes and "retaliation" strikes against terrorists engaging in harassment fire or trying to infiltrate into Türkiye to carry out attacks.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. Although its activities are significantly reduced within Turkish territories, the PKK finds shelter in mountainous areas where members hide out in winter and store munitions and survival kits.