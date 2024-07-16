The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in northern Iraq said the PKK terrorist group was responsible for the recent attack on a party official.-

PKK terrorists have targeted numerous civilians and members of the security forces in the KRG over the past three years and have been attempting assassinations for some time, the regional government said in a statement on Facebook.

This came after an attack on Monday targeting Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) official Ekrem Salih in the Kelar district of Sulaymaniyah province.

The statement emphasized that the PKK terrorist organization has been harming trade and citizens by burning marketplaces in the region.

The PKK is "jeopardizing the future of the region and its actions will not go unanswered," it added, pointing out that the terror group is also involved in drug trafficking and distribution at an international level.

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK - listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and EU - has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.