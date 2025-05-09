The PKK terrorist group is expected to announce a much-anticipated decision to dissolve itself and lay down arms, ending four decades of bloodshed in Türkiye, after it held its congress as part of the group's jailed leader's call and the terror-free Türkiye initiative.

The group said it made “historic” decisions in line with the call of its jailed leader Abdullah Öcalan, at a congress it convened on May 5-7, which are likely the call to lay down arms and dissolve itself. The PKK said its 12th congress has been "successful," media reports said, sharing photos of the terrorist group's declaration.

The meeting resulted in "decisions of historic importance concerning the PKK's activities, based on the call" of Öcalan, it said. The gathering took place in the "Media Defense Zones" – a term used by the terrorist group to designate the Qandil mountains of northern Iraq, where the PKK leadership is mainly located.

The PKK will share "full and detailed information with regard to the outcome of this congress very soon," it said.

The Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) hailed the news in a statement on Friday.

"With the PKK's historic congress decisions, we are one step closer to the horizon of peace after 50 years of conflict," it said.

"This is a step toward the re-emergence and development of peace and democratic politics that have been longed for, for centuries, in the heart of our ancient lands."

Meanwhile, DEM Party deputy Pervin Buldan, who was part of the delegation that met Öcalan, told reporters: "It was announced that the PKK had convened its congress in line with the statement it made, but that they would make detailed statements in the coming days. Of course, this was an important development. In other words, I think the convening of the congress itself should be seen as a display of the importance they attach to this process. From now on, the cornerstones of peace will be laid."

Earlier in the day, the party's spokesperson said it was only a matter of time before the PKK announced it had convened its "congress," a move seen as a key step in resolving the decadeslong conflict.

"We are all awaiting this historic decision with great seriousness and importance," DEM Party spokesperson Ayşegül Doğan told reporters after a meeting of the party’s executive board.

"It is only a matter of time before the PKK announces it has convened its 'congress.' The announcement could come at any moment," Doğan said.

Doğan added that the PKK had previously responded to Öcalan's call with a statement committing to fulfill its requirements, including a "cease-fire" declaration in March issued shortly after the appeal.

"This historic opportunity must be made permanent. Weapons must give way to dialogue," she said, adding that the DEM Party hoped for mutual steps toward lasting peace, adding that political and legal groundwork would be essential.

Ocalan, who has been serving a life sentence on an island prison since 1999, issued a statement through the DEM Party on Feb. 27 calling for a revival of peace efforts.

The terror-free Türkiye initiative was launched last year by government ally Devlet Bahçeli. The DEM Party was a messenger for Öcalan in talks to realize the initiative.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the EU.