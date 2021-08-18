One Peshmerga was injured when an explosive planted by the PKK terrorist organization exploded on the road in Iraq’s Duhok province on Wednesday.

The Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) deputy minister of Peshmerga affairs Serbest Lezgin stated on Twitter that the PKK’s destructive activities toward Peshmerga forces and civilians continue.

Last month, PKK terrorists launched an attack on a Peshmerga outpost in Irbil, the capital of northern Iraq's KRG.

The PKK terrorist group accuses the Irbil administration of collaborating with Turkey in its successful anti-terror operations in northern Iraq and is therefore attacking Peshmerga forces in the KRG.