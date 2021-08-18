One Peshmerga was injured when an explosive planted by the PKK terrorist organization exploded on the road in Iraq’s Duhok province on Wednesday.
The Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) deputy minister of Peshmerga affairs Serbest Lezgin stated on Twitter that the PKK’s destructive activities toward Peshmerga forces and civilians continue.
Last month, PKK terrorists launched an attack on a Peshmerga outpost in Irbil, the capital of northern Iraq's KRG.
The PKK terrorist group accuses the Irbil administration of collaborating with Turkey in its successful anti-terror operations in northern Iraq and is therefore attacking Peshmerga forces in the KRG.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.