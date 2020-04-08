Five civilians were killed after PKK terrorists attacked a group of agricultural laborers heading to collect wood in the southeastern Diyarbakır province, the governor’s office said in a statement Wednesday.

The attack took place on the road between Kulp and Hazro districts near Güleç neighborhood when PKK terrorists detonated a roadside bomb, the statement read.

Ambulances were dispatched to the area and security forces launched an operation to capture the terrorists.

Defense Minister Hulusi Akar condemned the attack, as he pledged to hold the perpetrators of the attack accountable.

Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altunalso condemned the attack in a message he posted on Twitter. Altun noted that Turkey’s fight against terrorism continues without any pause and that the perpetrators will be brought to account.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including many women, children and infants.