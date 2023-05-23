Sympathizers of the PKK terrorist group used Austria's Hofburg Palace for an act of provocation against Türkiye and its President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Using a projector, the terror group sympathizers on Monday showed insulting slogans and visuals targeting Erdoğan on the facade of the Hofburg Palace, which is used as a convention center by the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

Slogans such as "Overthrow the dictator,” and "Erdoğan, burn in hell,” were shown on the front of the palace, along with deliberately distorted and roughly fragmented pictures of the president.

The terrorist group sympathizers also shared images and video footage of their provocation via social media.

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States, United Kingdom and European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

It also has a branch in northern Syria known as the YPG.

In recent months, insults and provocations against the Turkish president – including hanging him upside down in effigy – have been seen in several European countries, with Türkiye lodging strong diplomatic protests afterward.

The Turkish House (Türkevi) in New York City, a building situated opposite the United Nations that houses Turkish diplomatic missions, was attacked by a person or persons unknown on Sunday. Erdoğan has urged the U.S. to immediately apprehend the "terrorist" responsible for the attack.