A PKK suspect has been arrested while trying to escape to Greece in western Edirne province on Tuesday.

The suspect, identified as I.A., was caught by gendarmerie forces in an operation in the military zone in Edirne.

For over 40 years, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.