A PKK terror suspect has been arrested in connection with the 2011 car bomb attack in the capital Ankara, which claimed five lives, police said on Friday.

Identified only by the initials I.A., the suspect was put under arrest while at his father's house in the eastern province of Diyarbakır, the provincial security directorate said in a statement.

The suspect is accused of conducting a car bomb attack in the capital in 2011. The bomb attack killed three people and injured 34 in Ankara's Kızılay Square on Sept. 20, 2011.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including many women, children and infants.

Military operations, including Operation Claw in northern Iraq and Operation Kıran in Turkey, continue to eliminate the presence of PKK terrorists threatening national security within the country and near its borders.

Turkish security forces regularly conduct counterterrorism operations in the eastern and southeastern provinces of Turkey where the PKK has attempted to establish a strong presence. The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) also carry out cross-border operations in northern Iraq, a region where PKK terrorists have hideouts and bases from which to carry out attacks on Turkey, with particular attention to targeting high-level terrorists.