Sympathizers of the PKK terrorist organization’s offshoot YPG held a demonstration in Sweden's capital Stockholm on Sunday calling for an end to Türkiye's counterterrorism operations in northern Syria and northern Iraq, near the Turkish border.

The Claw-Sword Air Operation was conducted in northern Iraq and northern Syria, both areas used by terrorists as hideouts to plan and mount attacks against Türkiye, the Defense Ministry said in a statement Sunday.

The operation came after last Sunday's terrorist attack on Istanbul's Istiklal Street that killed at least six people and left 81 injured. The ministry said the operation was carried out in line with the right of self-defense arising from Article 51 of the U.N. Charter.

Supporters of the terrorist group gathered in Sergels Torg Square, demanding that Sweden impose an arms embargo on Türkiye and cancel the agreement reached this June on Sweden's prospective NATO membership.

Carrying posters, rags and other items symbolizing the terrorist outfit, protestors called for Operation Claw-Sword to be stopped.

Last Wednesday, Sweden moved toward a constitutional amendment to alter its anti-terror law.

The changes would give greater opportunity to restrict freedom of association for groups engaged in terrorism – a key demand from Türkiye to approve Stockholm's NATO membership bid.

It would also be possible to propose and decide on laws that ban terrorist groups or involve participation in a terrorist group's criminal offenses.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.