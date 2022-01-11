Turkish security forces Tuesday detained a wanted PKK terrorist, who was sentenced to 18 years in prison for organizing a bomb attack that injured seven people in 1998 in Istanbul.

Security forces arrested R.E. from an apartment in Istanbul’s Üsküdar district, counterterrorism teams shared.

R.E. was sentenced by a city judge after he was transferred to the courthouse from the police station.

The terrorist, who carried out a bomb attack on a coffee shop in Küçükçekmece district on June 3, 1998, was sentenced to 18 years in prison for injuring seven people and trying to separate land from the state.

The Interior Ministry's wanted list is divided into five color-coded categories, with red as the most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange and gray.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women and children.